Retiring editor reflects on his East Side story

There was something odd about the church where my grandfather's funeral was held in 1974. In those days, you didn't see modern buildings on Detroit's well-worn lower East Side.

Many years later I discovered why. The new Our Lady of Sorrows on Meldrum Avenue was built after its predecessor went down in flames in 1963. The fire received national attention. And it was in the news again in 2011, after the restoration of the crucifix that had been dramatically shouldered out by firefighters who had given up on saving the church itself.

The disaster was just one example of how the lives of that community were tied to the fortunes of the auto industry. The blaze started in an abandoned, five-story Briggs Manufacturing auto body plant and leapt across a side street to torch the church where my grandparents were married in 1919.

"The 1963 fire was a brutal blow to the city's Belgian Catholics," an Associated Press story about the restored crucifix said.

Auto assembly plants — Packard, Dodge Main and Chrysler Jefferson among them — were the heart of the economic value chain on that side of Detroit. Then came the suppliers, such as Briggs. From there, the grocery stores and the banks and the cleaners and the bakeries and the breweries that supported a Detroit population that tripled from 1910 to 1930, thanks to the booming auto industry.

My grandfather, who arrived from Belgium in 1913, toiled in what we would today call the service sector. He did tinsmithing in his garage and helped run a saloon less than a mile from the Briggs plant.