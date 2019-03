Yep, dieselgate, 1980s-style. Not really a scandal, but a calamity for General Motors all the same. With gas prices soaring, GM converted an Oldsmobile gasoline engine to run on diesel fuel. It merely destroyed the U.S. diesel market for three decades, until Volkswagen came along and finished the job.

Thus, a career that essentially followed the downward path of the diesel.

In between, and somewhat ironically, I got involved in creating the European Automotive Hall of Fame in Geneva, for which we inducted Rudolf Diesel into the inaugural class. On the wall of my den is a photo of Herr Diesel at the wheel, signed and gifted to me by his great-granddaughter Annette, who attended the induction ceremony.

At Automotive News, I kept brushing up against history. My first beat was American Motors in its last couple of years before being acquired by the Lee Iacocca-led Chrysler. My first and forever favorite PR counterpart was AMC's Jerry Sloan. Can't not mention Jerry.

Upon my dispatch to Europe in 1986, my first interview was with Jack Smith, the new No. 2 man at GM Europe. About a year later, I wrote a long, lurid Opel-on-the-skids story. German dealers were up in arms about something or other and had invited me to a secret meeting where they vented.

Barnburner of a story. Of course, Opel proceeded to embark on the best five years of its history.

Anyway, Smith went positively thermonuclear when he read the piece. I mean, it was as if he had a plutonium trigger, hydrogen core and natural uranium casing.

A few weeks later, we met at the Noga Hotel during the Geneva show, and it was one of those encounters where you could see his jaw muscles clenching together and his hands forming fists as he spoke, with slow, exaggerated composure, about the "punch in the gut" I had delivered him.

A few years later, after Jack had become GM's CEO on the back of his remarkable success in Europe, we were at the same table at an Automotive News World Congress in Detroit. If all wasn't exactly forgiven, he could at least tease me about misjudging the arc of his career.