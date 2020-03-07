Feds can't trust UAW to clean up

General Motors took a nearly $4 billion hit last year from a strike called by a soon-to-be convicted felon.
The $1 million that former UAW President Gary Jones is accused of stealing from the workers he was supposed to be fighting for is bad enough.
But it pales in comparison to the financial toll on GM, on its suppliers and on dues-paying members who sacrificed for more than a month during the strike. Many believed then that the strike was at least partly aimed at distracting from the scandal, and the embezzlement charges against Jones made public last week will further fuel those suspicions.
That Jones now faces up to five years in prison is hardly a surprise. Anyone who's been following the scandal could see it coming since September, when prosecutors charged UAW Regional Director Vance Pearson and first laid out the galling details of what investigators had uncovered.