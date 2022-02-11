Chicago auto show: Ford, Jeep SUV rivalry spurs king-of-hill battle

CHICAGO — All of us like to think of the auto industry as a mature, serious business; one that puts tens of billions on the line each year and makes sound, logical decisions based on sound, logical business practices that have been honed to a razor-fine point over more than a century of practice.

And then you remember: This is a $6 trillion industry run by hugely competitive people with proportionately sized egos. Petty rivalries from long ago are rarely fully forgotten, and fits of pique can occasionally be measured by actual peaks — as they are at this year's Chicago Auto Show.

Two giant steel structures again loom large over the show floor, but their proportions have ... evolved since last summer.

One is the newer "Bronco Mountain," introduced by Ford when it resurrected its Bronco off-roader in 2020.