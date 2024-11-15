Mike Alcala and Chris Eisenhart

Mike Alcala has transitioned from CEO to the role of Vice Chairman/Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer Emeritus at GNS North America. In his new role at the Tier 1 supplier, Alcala will oversee the C-suite leadership team; business planning processes; market and customer strategy; and leadership development. GNS NA also announced that Chris Eisenhart has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer. Eisenhart, who joined the company in 2021, will continue to report to Alcala. He has played an instrumental leadership role in operations and in the development and enhancement of business processes. The moves complete a planned leadership transition.