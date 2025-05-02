Autonomous vehicle pioneer David Hall has launched Hall Lidar Inc. (HLi), a new venture based in Bozeman, Montana. HLi offers state-of-the-art, high-performance lidar solutions for autonomous vehicles, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and other advanced applications, as well as a variety of lidar derivative products. Hall previously founded Velodyne Acoustics in 1983 and later Velodyne Lidar in 2020, where he helped transform the landscape of autonomous driving with his groundbreaking work in 3D lidar technology. Today, Hall continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the lidar product segment while also expanding into new arenas, including marine vessel stabilization tech and electro-magnetic rocket launch systems.