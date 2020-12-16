Xpeng delivers first EVs to Norway in slow-going Europe entry

CRAIG TRUDELL
Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Xpeng Inc., the Chinese electric-vehicle maker that’s surged since its August U.S. stock listing, has started entering the European auto market with an initial batch of deliveries to Norway.

The Guangzhou-based company has begun handing over the first 100 of its G3 sport utility vehicles to customers in the country where EVs have seized a dominant market share. The model starts from 358,000 krone ($41,000).

Xpeng will enter more nations in Europe but will spend the next 12 months deciding where to go next and laying the groundwork for sales, President and Vice Chairman Brian Gu said in an interview.

“In the long run, if you want to be a successful EV company, you have to be a global one,” Gu said. “We’re starting the effort to build our presence, doing limited testing in certain markets and treating this as a very long-term strategy.”

Xpeng and Chinese peers Nio Inc. and Li Auto Inc. are among EV companies catching a slipstream behind Tesla Inc. this year as it has become one of the world’s most valuable companies. Gu left a top investment banking post at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to join Xpeng in 2018 and helped lead the company to its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 27. Its stock has surged 230 percent since.

Norway’s supportive government policies, advanced charging infrastructure and high awareness of EVs made the country the best fit for Xpeng’s first European foray. While it’s a small market overall, almost 80 percent of vehicles registered in the third quarter were plug-in cars.

While Xpeng is teaming with a local distributor in Norway, determining whether to work with local partners or control its own destiny is among the factors it will consider in deciding which markets to enter next.

“We’re still in the early innings of this European strategy,” Gu said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Baidu considers making own electric vehicles, report says
Letter
to the
Editor
 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Baidu considers making own electric vehicles, report says
Baidu considers making own electric vehicles, report says
Sales recovery powers forward
Sales recovery powers forward
Nio joins race for cash with share sale
Nio joins race for cash with share sale
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News Table of Contents 12-14-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive