Tesla’s China output halted for days last month on chip shortage, report says

Tesla Inc. temporarily halted some operations at its factory in Shanghai last month, according to people familiar with the matter, as the global shortage of semiconductors hit the electric-car maker in one of its most important markets.



Part of a production line at the China plant was halted for about four days in August because of a lack of key chips, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

One particular shortage had to do with the availability of electronic control units, small devices that control one or several electrical systems in a car, one of the people said. That caused output delays mainly for Tesla’s Model Y crossover, the person said. Production is now back to normal, the people said.

Representatives for Tesla in China didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

