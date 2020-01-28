Webasto halts travel to China after two employees in Germany contract coronavirus

Staff and wire reports
Webasto hq Stockdorf rtrs web.jpg

MUNICH -- Two employees of German supplier Webasto have been infected with the coronavirus, the supplier said.

One of the employees worked at the supplier's headquarters in Stockdorf, near Munich, Germany, the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

The second employee from Shanghai had been working in Stockdorf earlier this month. The employee tested positive for the coronavirus after returning to China, Webasto said.

Webasto makes heating, air conditioning and roof systems. It has 11 factories in China and its largest plant worldwide in Wuhan, which is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The two colleagues are doing well under the circumstances. They are both in hospital undergoing medical treatment," Webasto CEO Holger Engelmann said in the release.

Webasto said it has canceled all employee trips to China for at least the next two weeks.

The German Webasto employee had not visited China but was infected by a Chinese colleague who was in Germany to give a training course, Bavarian health officials said.

The Chinese employee had started to feel sick on the flight home on Jan. 23 January and immediately sought medical attention on her return to China, officials told the German media. The employee had recently visited her parents in the Wuhan region.

As the death toll in China rises from the spread of the flu-like virus, automakers are evacuating workers from the Wuhan area.

Wuhan is home to assembly plants for Dongfeng as well as several global automakers, including PSA Group, Renault, Nissan, Honda and General Motors.

PSA, which operates three plants in Wuhan with Dongfeng, is repatriating expatriate staff and their families from the Wuhan area.

Nissan plans to evacuate most of its expatriates and their family members from Wuhan using chartered planes dispatched by the Japanese government.

Renault is offering expatriates from its Wuhan plant the option to leave the country temporarily, a spokesman told the Financial Times

Honda said it will evacuate from Wuhan about 30 Japanese workers and families using a government charter aircraft.

To contain the new coronavirus, Chinese authorities have banned or limited travel and locked down 17 cities with a total of more than 50 million people.

Daimler, BMW, Toyota and Honda and their Chinese peers such as Dongfeng Motor and GAC Motor have donated cash, ranging from 5 million yuan ($720,460) to 26 million yuan to foundations set up to help residents in Hubei and Wuhan fight the disease.

