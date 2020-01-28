Webasto halts travel to China after two employees in Germany contract coronavirus

MUNICH -- Two employees of German supplier Webasto have been infected with the coronavirus, the supplier said.

One of the employees worked at the supplier's headquarters in Stockdorf, near Munich, Germany, the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

The second employee from Shanghai had been working in Stockdorf earlier this month. The employee tested positive for the coronavirus after returning to China, Webasto said.

Webasto makes heating, air conditioning and roof systems. It has 11 factories in China and its largest plant worldwide in Wuhan, which is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The two colleagues are doing well under the circumstances. They are both in hospital undergoing medical treatment," Webasto CEO Holger Engelmann said in the release.

Webasto said it has canceled all employee trips to China for at least the next two weeks.

The German Webasto employee had not visited China but was infected by a Chinese colleague who was in Germany to give a training course, Bavarian health officials said.

The Chinese employee had started to feel sick on the flight home on Jan. 23 January and immediately sought medical attention on her return to China, officials told the German media. The employee had recently visited her parents in the Wuhan region.