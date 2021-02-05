VW ID6 pops up on China regulator website

The Volkswagen ID6, an electric vehicle with seating for up to seven passengers and planned for China, has broken cover.

Photos of the ID6, based on the ID Roomzz concept from 2019, were posted on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology this week.

Volkswagen Group's joint venture with SAIC received approval from the regulator to produce and sell the large EV in China.

It will be built at a new SAIC-Volkswagen plant in Shanghai with annual capacity of 300,000. When the Roomzz concept was introduced, VW CEO Herbert Diess said the flagship crossover would eventually be introduced in other markets but did not comment on the timing.

VW brand's sales and marketing director, Juergen Stackmann, told AutoExpress magazine in 2019 that the production ID Roomz would be sold in the U.S. but was unlikely to be marketed in Europe where buyers prefer a compact car shape and not "extra large."

A new $800 million assembly plant at VW's manufacturing hub in Tennessee will also produce EVs.