VW explores fixed-price sales model for EVs

BEIJING -- Volkswagen Group is launching a sales model in China that will see the automaker open showrooms in city centers for electric vehicles and offer fixed prices, departing from the conventional sales system used by the wider industry.

Last week, VW's joint venture with SAIC Motor opened its first showroom under this system in the eastern city of Hangzhou, according to a social media post. The showroom is called "ID. Store X."

VW said Wednesday that customers can order vehicles at a fixed price directly through the company website, phone app or from authorized dealers. The stores are invested and operated by selected dealers, not the automaker.

The dealers get a commission from vehicle sales and do not need to maintain the car inventory, VW said.

In Europe, automakers are rolling out a similar fixed-price system. The VW brand is using the model in Germany and Austria for its new ID3 full-electric car. Daimler uses the system in Sweden and will extend it to Austria next year as part of a wider plan to encompass all of Europe.

Traditionally automakers set the official price, but dealers are expected to keep an inventory of vehicles and often allowed to offer discounts or price them higher depending on the demand for the models.

VW's new attempt still differs from Tesla's direct sales model that bypasses dealers entirely. Tesla's model allows the U.S. automaker to manage the process from production to pricing to sales to delivery while adding operational costs of running the wholly owned stores.

Showroom strength is becoming an important differentiator for EV makers in the world's biggest auto market, as they line up model launches. Tesla currently has more than 150 showrooms and service centers in China while Nio has 189 stores. Xpeng has 116 and Li Auto has 45 showrooms, as of end of September.

SAIC-Volkswagen said it would open 40 ID. Store X stores in 29 Chinese cities in the next 18 months. VW's other venture with FAW Group has yet to announce a detailed sales plan for EVs.