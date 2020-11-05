VW brand readies 8 ID-series EVs by 2023

Volkswagen will introduce eight ID-series electric vehicles in China by the end of 2023, aiming to greatly enhance its green credentials in the key market.

The first ID model, the locally built ID4 compact crossover, will arrive in early 2021, VW Group China CEO Stephan Wollenstein said in the south China city of Shenzhen on Tuesday.

The ID4 will offer two variants -- the ID4 X, and a smaller and sporty version -- the ID4 Crozz.

The ID4 X is produced at VW Group’s joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp., while the ID4 Crozz is assembled at the German group’s partnership with China FAW Group Corp.

The two ID4 variants, which were revealed in Shenzhen on Tuesday, each have a range of more than 500 kilometers on one change, Wollenstein said.

To support its expanding EV lineup, VW will increase the number of battery changing stations in China to more than 250 by the end of 2020, from 40 currently, he added.

Wollenstein didn’t disclose pricing information for the two ID4 variants, or details on other ID models VW plans to roll out in China.

VW brand’s China sales fell 11 percent to 1,954,100 in the first nine months of the year as the pandemic tool a toll on sales.

VW, the largest automotive brand in China, only markets three EV products in the country: battery versions of the Lavida, and the Bora and Golf sedans.