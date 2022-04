Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. : whether that will make things difficult for Tesla Inc. in China.

In a series of tweets, Bezos drew attention to the EV giant’s close ties with China, the world’s biggest EV vehicle market and home to Tesla’s first overseas factory.

About half the company’s cars sold globally last year were produced at its plant in Shanghai, and Musk has said that figure may double.