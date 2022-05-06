Tesla targets pre-lockdown output at Shanghai factory by mid-May

SHANGHAI — Tesla Inc. is aiming to increase output at a Shanghai assembly plant to 2,600 electric vehicles a day starting May 16, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as it seeks to restore production to levels before the city locked down to control COVID-19.

Tesla, which is now only running one shift, plans to add more at the Shanghai plant starting May 16 to achieve the goal, the memo reviewed by Reuters showed.

That would bring weekly output to 16,900 vehicles based on Tesla's established work week at the factory, according to Reuters calculations.

It would also represent a return to production levels at the plant before Shanghai's lockdown in late March forced the company to suspend work there.

Tesla declined to provide immediate comment.

Before the lockdown, Tesla operated three shifts at the Shanghai plant. The factory, which makes Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y, reopened on April 19 after a 22-day closure, its longest since the site opened in late 2019.

The Shanghai lockdown has also been challenging for Tesla and other manufacturers because of the complication of getting parts from suppliers.

In one example, Aptiv, which supplies wire harnesses for Tesla, was not able to resume production in mid-April and there were concerns it could have a lingering effect on the automaker's production, according to a person familiar with the matter.

But Tesla managed to secure wire harnesses from other suppliers and Aptiv received approval from authorities to resume production at the end of April, the person said.

Aptiv said Friday that "all wiring harnesses supplied came from Aptiv."

