Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars from Jan.-Sept. despite chip shortage, report says

The factory makes the electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.

Tesla's Shanghai plant

BEIJING -- Tesla Inc.'s Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter, despite a global semiconductor shortage, two sources said.

Around 240,000 vehicles were shipped from the factory in the first eight months, including many for export, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. Tesla has not announced details on the factory's production.

The sources requested anonymity, as they were not allowed to speak to media. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 

In August, an official in the area where Tesla's factory is located said it is expected to produce 450,000 vehicles this year, including 66,100 for export.

Tesla is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China as it faces public scrutiny in the country over data security and customer service complaints.

