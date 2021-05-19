Tesla sales demand plunges, adding to headaches after protest

Company says there was a two-week adjustment to assembly line and more exports

PETER VERCOE
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Tesla Inc.’s growth in China slowed precipitously last month, adding to the company’s headaches after an embarrassing protest at the Shanghai auto show and several headline-generating crashes involving its electric vehicles.

In April, 11,949 China-built Teslas were registered in the country, according to data from state-backed China Automotive Information Net. That’s down sharply from a record 34,714 registrations in March.

A Shanghai-based Tesla representative said in a WeChat message the sequential decline was linked to a two-week adjustment to an assembly line for the Model Y SUV and increasing export volume. The company is accelerating production to get cars delivered to customers as soon as possible.

Bloomberg

Separate data that China’s Passenger Car Association released last week showed Tesla sold 25,845 locally made vehicles in April, down from 35,478 units in March. Of those vehicles sold in April, 14,174 units were exported, due in part to demand from the European market, PCA said.

Last month’s slump in local registrations continues a disappointing run for Elon Musk, who until recently enjoyed a dream stretch after breaking ground on Tesla’s Shanghai factory in early 2019. The company received all-important support from the government and overcame tensions between Washington and Beijing.

However, Tesla has attracted unwanted publicity lately, with a disgruntled owner climbing atop one of Tesla’s display vehicles at last month’s auto show and shouting that her car’s brakes had failed, causing a crash. That was quickly followed by two rebukes from government entities that said the EV maker should respect Chinese consumers and comply with local laws.

This week, a traffic policeman was killed and another injured in a crash involving a Tesla. Another incident earlier this month is also still under investigation after a Tesla rear-ended a truck, killing the driver of the EV, according to a Global Times report. The cause of that crash isn’t yet clear.

While hundreds of people die on China’s roads each day, crashes involving Teslas attract intense public interest, with footage quickly going viral on social media.

The slump in April registrations is a reversal from the first quarter, when demand from Chinese buyers helped Tesla report better-than-expected deliveries and another quarterly profit.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tesla working with China to probe crash involving policemen
Letter
to the
Editor

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Tesla working with China to probe crash involving policemen
Tesla working with China to probe crash involving policemen
Stellantis, Foxconn finalize strategic partnership
Stellantis, Foxconn finalize strategic partnership
Evergrande raises $1.4B selling shares in EV unit
Evergrande raises $1.4B selling shares in EV unit
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-17-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive