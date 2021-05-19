Tesla sales demand plunges, adding to headaches after protest

Separate data that China’s Passenger Car Association released last week showed Tesla sold 25,845 locally made vehicles in April, down from 35,478 units in March. Of those vehicles sold in April, 14,174 units were exported, due in part to demand from the European market, PCA said.

Last month’s slump in local registrations continues a disappointing run for Elon Musk, who until recently enjoyed a dream stretch after breaking ground on Tesla’s Shanghai factory in early 2019. The company received all-important support from the government and overcame tensions between Washington and Beijing.

However, Tesla has attracted unwanted publicity lately, with a disgruntled owner climbing atop one of Tesla’s display vehicles at last month’s auto show and shouting that her car’s brakes had failed, causing a crash. That was quickly followed by two rebukes from government entities that said the EV maker should respect Chinese consumers and comply with local laws.

This week, a traffic policeman was killed and another injured in a crash involving a Tesla. Another incident earlier this month is also still under investigation after a Tesla rear-ended a truck, killing the driver of the EV, according to a Global Times report. The cause of that crash isn’t yet clear.

While hundreds of people die on China’s roads each day, crashes involving Teslas attract intense public interest, with footage quickly going viral on social media.

The slump in April registrations is a reversal from the first quarter, when demand from Chinese buyers helped Tesla report better-than-expected deliveries and another quarterly profit.