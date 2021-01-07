Tesla prolongs Model Y delivery times, citing order intake

Tesla Inc. customers in China wanting to get the new locally made Model Y are facing a longer wait, signaling strong initial demand for the Shanghai-built crossover.

A basic version of the electric vehicle purchased now will be delivered in the second quarter, and a performance variant in the third quarter, Tesla’s website showed. When Tesla announced the price last week and started sales, it said deliveries would take place this month.

A strong start for the vehicle would be a boon for Tesla as it seeks to maintain its lead in the premium segment over rivals such as Nio Inc. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the Model Y has the potential to outsell all other vehicles it makes, and the company set the vehicle’s price below some other marques to keep a competitive edge.