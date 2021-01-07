Tesla prolongs Model Y delivery times, citing order intake

Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Tesla Inc. customers in China wanting to get the new locally made Model Y are facing a longer wait, signaling strong initial demand for the Shanghai-built crossover.

A basic version of the electric vehicle purchased now will be delivered in the second quarter, and a performance variant in the third quarter, Tesla’s website showed. When Tesla announced the price last week and started sales, it said deliveries would take place this month.

A strong start for the vehicle would be a boon for Tesla as it seeks to maintain its lead in the premium segment over rivals such as Nio Inc. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the Model Y has the potential to outsell all other vehicles it makes, and the company set the vehicle’s price below some other marques to keep a competitive edge.

Related Article
Tesla delivers 499,550 vehicles in 2020, just shy of target

“Based on the order intake and our production plan, we have adjusted the Model Y delivery time of latest orders to the second quarter,” a Tesla representative said Thursday via WeChat.

China is Tesla’s largest market after the U.S., and analysts are predicting the nation will account for a bigger slice of its sales and earnings going forward. The company regularly topped monthly premium electric-car sales tallies in 2020, helped by the vehicles coming out of its Shanghai plant that was launched about a year ago.

The Model Y starts from 339,900 yuan ($52,600), while the Model Y Performance car has a starting price of 369,900 yuan.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota deliveries advance 11% in 2020
Letter
to the
Editor
 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota deliveries advance 11% in 2020
Toyota deliveries advance 11% in 2020
GM's 2020 sales drop as pandemic hits market
GM's 2020 sales drop as pandemic hits market
Foxconn seals manufacturing deal with EV startup Byton
Foxconn seals manufacturing deal with EV startup Byton
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 01-04-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive