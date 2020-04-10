Tesla prices longer-range Model 3 to attract more buyers

SHANGHAI -- Tesla Inc. set a price for a longer-range variant of the locally-built Model 3 sedan in China just 13 percent higher than the entry-level model, a sign that the automaker is setting competitive prices to attract even more consumers in the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

The four-door vehicle sells for 366,550 yuan ($52,000) before rebates, according to Tesla’s website, and is designed to have a range of about 415 miles on one charge. That compares with about 280 miles for the basic version that starts at 323,800 yuan ($46,000).

After subsidies from the Chinese government and qualifying for exemption from sales tax, the price of the upgraded Model 3 variant starts at 339,050 yuan ($48,200). By comparison, the imported equivalent was priced at 439,900 yuan ($62,500). The longer-range Model 3s are set to be delivered starting in June.

The longer-range electric model could help Tesla fend off competition from other global automakers, including Volkswagen Group and BMW, and local rivals struggling to sell cars during the coronavirus outbreak. Registrations of Tesla vehicles have declined for two consecutive months in China, showing the U.S. carmaker isn’t immune to the broader auto industry slump.

Tesla also plans to start delivering another variant, a locally-built performance Model 3, in the first quarter of 2021. That will be more expensive, starting with a pre-subsidy price of 419,800 yuan ($59,600). Final prices will be decided in accordance with state policy upon its official launch, and the product is awaiting state approvals.

With aid from local authorities, Tesla’s factory in China has recovered from a virus-related shutdown faster than many industry rivals. The California company’s shipments in China jumped last month to 10,160 vehicles, according to the China Passenger Car Association, though it’s unclear how many of those vehicles were sold to customers as the figure broadly reflects the number of cars leaving the factory.

“With the local production of longer-range and performance versions, Tesla has completed local production of all its variants of Model 3 in China,” the company said in a statement, “Tesla is going to push deeper into the Chinese market with a greater variety of products and services.”