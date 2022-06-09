Tesla goes ahead with China hiring event after Musk job warning

SHANGHAI -- Tesla Inc. was proceeding with an online hiring event in China on Thursday and added two dozen new job postings for the country, a week after CEO Elon Musk threatened job cuts at the automaker and said the company was "overstaffed" in some areas.

Tesla has 224 current openings in China for managers and engineers under that category, according to a separate post on its WeChat account, 24 of which were newly posted on Thursday.

Among the posted positions are managers and engineers to supervise the operation of its 6,000-ton die casting machinery known as Giga Press, one of the world's biggest.