Tesla extends Shanghai plant suspension amid lockdown, report says

SHANGHAI -- Tesla Inc. is extending a production halt at its Shanghai factory, an internal notice seen by Reuters showed.

The Shanghai factory, located in the Pudong district east of the city's Huangpu River, suspended production from Monday to Thursday after the city launched a two-stage lockdown to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases .

The lockdown on districts east of the river is scheduled to lift in the early hours of April 1 and the U.S. automaker initially planned to resume production that day. However, the latest notice seen by Reuters said that this will now be extended.