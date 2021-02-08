Tesla called in by Chinese regulators over customer complaints

BEIJING -- China's government officials met representatives from Tesla Inc. in response to growing reports from consumers about battery fires, unexpected accelerations and over-the-air software update failures.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a social media post on Monday that its officials along with those from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Emergency Management, Cyberspace Administration and Ministry of Transportation had met Tesla "recently," without giving a date.

The regulators urged Tesla to operate according to China laws and protect customer rights.

In response, Tesla said it would thoroughly investigate the problems reported by consumers and step up inspections.

"We will strictly abide by Chinese laws and regulations and always respect consumer rights," a company representative said in a text message, adding that Tesla accepted the guidance of the Chinese government departments.

Tesla is building Model 3 electric sedans and Model Y crossovers at its Shanghai factory. It sold 15,484 China-made vehicles in January.

The industry ministry in May urged Tesla to ensure consistency in its China-made vehicles after some Chinese customers complained about less advanced computer chips in their cars.

China, the world's biggest auto market, is pushing the industry to make more EVs as it tries to reduce air pollution.

Sales of electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles in China are forecast to rise to 20 percent of all new car sales by 2025 from just 5 percent now, the State Council said last year.