Showroom traffic coming back in China - slowly

Showroom traffic at car dealerships in China remains subdued even though the coronavirus epidemic has largely been brought under control in the country.

While 98.8 percent of franchised dealerships reopened as of Friday, average showroom traffic stood at just 66.4 percent of normal levels, according to the latest survey by the China Automobile Dealers Association.

On Friday, average revenue generated by new-vehicle sales was only 63.8 percent of normal levels, according to the survey of 8,721 franchised stores across China.

And dealerships surveyed said average parts and service revenue was at 66.8 percent of normal levels.

As the coronavirus spread from its epicenter, the central province of Hubei, to the rest of China in late January, dealerships remained closed until Feb. 8.

By locking down Hubei and dispatching more than 40,000 medics from the rest of China to the province, the viral outbreak was largely contained by mid-March.