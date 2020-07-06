Selling Chinese cars in U.S. proves to be an elusive goal

Zotye Automobile Co.

Jin Zheyong, president

Investor-owned, listed on stock market

Startup: 1998

Plan: Working with local partner HAAH Automotive Holdings, Zotye planned to sell imported Chinese crossovers in the U.S. through a network of dealers by 2021. The first model slated for the U.S. was the T600 crossover. Zotye tried to enter the market with an imported EV nearly a decade ago.

Brand: Zotye

Status: The import plan with HAAH was suspended in May 2020 until further notice. HAAH retains the rights to distribute Zotye vehicles should the plan be revived.

Chery Automobile Co.

Yin Tongyao, president

State-owned

Startup: 1997

Plan: Chery has partnered with HAAH Automotive Holdings and 250 sales points to sell two Chinese-designed, U.S.-assembled crossovers by 2022. The U.S. models will be based on the Exeed VX and TXL from Chery in China. Chery also tried to enter the U.S. in 2005.

Brand: Vantas

Status: HAAH and Chery have formed a site team searching for factory space in the U.S. and expect to pick a location by the end of the summer. HAAH also plans to bring in another Chinese brand that it expects to reveal this summer.

GAC Group

Zhang Yuesai, president

State-controlled, listed on stock market

Startup: 2008

Plan: GAC said at the 2018 Detroit auto show that it would import a three-row crossover, the GS8, within a year or two and showed prospective dealers a broader vehicle lineup at the NADA Show the same year. GAC said dealer interest was strong.

Status: GAC put those plans on hold a year ago because of U.S.-China trade tensions, citing the threat of rising tariffs that would make its vehicles more expensive.

Geely Auto Group

Gui Sheng Yue, CEO

Investor-owned, listed on stock market

Startup: 1997

Plan: Geely showed a small car at the 2006 Detroit auto show and planned to import it to the U.S. starting in 2008 under the Geely brand name. That never happened. Geely's parent company, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, has since bought Volvo Cars, which imports the S60 sedan from China.

Status: A new Geely Holding startup, Lynk & CO, has said it plans to enter the U.S. market after launching in Europe this year. U.S. tariffs could delay that plan.

Great Wall Motors

Wang Fengying, CEO

Investor-owned, listed on stock market

Startup: 1984

Plan: Great Wall expressed interest in the U.S. market a decade ago. In 2017, the company said it was considering a North America assembly plant. Last year, the automaker shifted its focus to Europe.

Status: Chairman Wei Jianjum said last year that U.S. entry is still a goal. Also last year, Great Wall partnered with Swedish supplier Autoliv to help research road safety in North America.