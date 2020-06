Polestar to open 20 showrooms

BEIJING -- Polestar, the premium electric vehicle subsidiary of Volvo Cars, plans to open 20 showrooms in China as it prepares for delivery of its Polestar 2 electric sedans to compete with Tesla Inc.'s locally made Model 3.

Polestar, which currently has only one showroom in Beijing, plans to have 20 in 17 Chinese cities, the automaker said in a statement on Wednesday. The company is manufacturing cars in China's eastern city of Taizhou.

Showroom strength is becoming an important differentiator for electric vehicle makers in the world's biggest auto and EV market as they line up model launches.

The automaker plans to export Polestar 2 sedans to Europe and the United States, and will open showrooms first in Shanghai and then expand to coastal Ningbo and southern Guangzhou. The showrooms will be mostly in shopping malls.