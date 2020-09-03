Nissan's sales slow in August as Toyota, Honda surge

YILEI SUN and NORIHIKO SHIROUZU
Reuters
A Nissan store in Shanghai
BLOOMBERG

BEIJING -- Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4 percent in August from a year earlier, while rival Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. sales surged in the world's biggest auto market.

Nissan is determined to boost sales in China as it struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

It said it sold 126,592 vehicles in China in August, up 4.7 percent from the previous month as sales continue to recover from China's coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

Toyota sold 164,400 vehicles in China last month, up 27.2 percent from last year. Of the total, 20,700 came from its premium Lexus brand, which showed a 22.3 percent sales jump compared to a year earlier. Honda sold 148,636 units, up 19.7 percent.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Geely, GM's JV both wade into pickup truck competition
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Geely, GM's JV both wade into pickup truck competition
Geely, GM's JV both wade into pickup truck competition
Nio boosts size of share sale by 20% amid EV stock frenzy
Nio boosts size of share sale by 20% amid EV stock frenzy
Great Wall's first-half profit slides on pandemic woes
Great Wall's first-half profit slides on pandemic woes
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-31-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters