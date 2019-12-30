Nio says Q3 sales improve, but it needs more cash

The head of Nio Inc. pledged an improvement in the struggling Chinese electric-car maker’s finances as demand picks up and the company’s cost-cutting efforts start to bear fruit.

Nio’s crossovers will be competitive not just against other electric models, but all premium cars in the same price range, said William Li, Nio’s co-founder and CEO. Meanwhile expense reductions will help Nio’s gross margin to widen in 2020, Li said.

“I am very confident of our products’ competitiveness,” Li said in an interview in Shenzhen, China, on Sunday. “There are many concerns in the market, but our sales are real.”

Nio has accumulated a deficit of almost $6 billion since its founding in 2014, spending extensively on marketing and product development for a foothold in the burgeoning market.

On Monday, Nio beat third-quarter revenue estimates on higher demand for its electric vehicles.

Total revenue rose nearly 25 percent to 1.84 billion yuan ($263.38 million), beating analysts' estimates of 1.63 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv.

The company sold 4,196 units of ES6 model in the quarter and 603 units of pricier ES8 -- a seven-seater crossover widely seen as a rival to Tesla's Model X.

Larger rival Tesla said on Monday it has started delivering Model 3 electric cars from its factory in Shanghai, and that it plans to ramp up production in January.

Li said he sees little threat. "If you compare the Model 3 with our products, we believe our product is still very competitive," he said.

But Li's company also said on Monday it did not have adequate cash for "continuous operation in the next 12 months" and that it was looking to obtain external financing.

"The electric vehicle sector experienced substantial softness in the second half of 2019 after the reduction of EV subsidies in China. Despite the challenges, NIO's sales improved solidly since September," said Li.

The company said that it delivered 4,799 vehicles in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up 35 percent compared with 3,553 deliveries in the second quarter of 2019.

It expects to deliver over 8,000 units in the fourth quarter.

The company also posted a smaller-than-expected loss of 2.38 yuan per share in the third quarter compared with the average analyst estimate of a loss of 2.43 yuan.

Shares of Nio were up 68 percent to $4.07 in Monday afternoon trading on Wall Street.

Piling up

While Nio has cut jobs and started to scale back marketing expenditures, it faces increased pressure on multiple fronts. China’s electric-car market is slowing as the government reduces subsidies, and competition is getting tougher with Tesla Inc. preparing to start deliveries of its China-built Model 3 sedans.

“Nio’s balance sheet implies serious liquidity risk,” said Robin Zhu, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein in Hong Kong with an underperform rating on the stock. “The key will be whether they are able to announce major new financing.”

Before Monday shares of Nio had plunged 61 percent since the company's public offering in New York last year. That’s left it with a market value of $2.5 billion.

On Saturday, Nio officially unveiled the EC6 crossover, the third major product in its lineup. Pricing for the model, which has a large glass roof, will be announced in July, and deliveries are set to start after that.

Incentives

To further fuel demand, the company has launched promotional incentives including 0 percent interest for three years and guaranteed subsidies for cars registered before the end of February 2020. Nio’s sales will probably rise 44 percent next year to 29,973 vehicles, research firm LMC Automotive predicts.

Yet losses will probably continue to mount: for 2020, the average loss estimate is $1.2 billion on revenue of $1.7 billion, according to analysts’ predictions compiled by Bloomberg.

“Our cost-cutting effort is still underway,” Li said. “But we can see a further reduction in expenses in the first quarter of 2020.”

To curb spending, the company has shifted from adding Nio Houses -- fancy showrooms with users’ lounges -- to setting up much smaller stores called Nio Spaces. By the end of the third quarter, Nio had cut its staff to 7,800 from 9,900 in January.

“Nio Houses have been very useful to our brand-building and user experience -- they differentiate us,” said Li. “But it would be too costly to keep investing heavily in them.”

Cash needs

With just about $500 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, Nio has had to take steps to fill up its coffers. It said in September that Li and shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd. had each agreed to subscribe to $100 million in convertible notes.

“Nio has indeed been short on cash recently,” co-founder Qin Lihong told reporters in Shenzhen on Sunday. “We are still trying to get more funds, but I wouldn’t expect any really big news soon. Please pay attention to our third-quarter report.”

Reuters contributed to this report.