Nio joins race for cash with share sale

JULIA FIORETTI
Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Workers install batteries onto an electric utility vehicle at a Nio Inc. production facility in Hefei, China.

Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. joined the rush for fundraising among new-energy vehicle manufacturers, capitalizing on a 11-fold increase in its share price this year to boost its coffers.

The manufacturer is selling 60 million American depositary shares in a follow-on offering, and has the option to sell another nine million, according to a statement. Based on its latest share price of $45.22, the EV maker could raise as much as $2.7 billion, excluding a greenshoe option.

Rising electric-car demand has pushed up manufacturers’ shares this year, prompting them to sell more stock to fuel their growth. On Wednesday, Chinese rival Xpeng Inc. raised $2.16 billion in an upsized share sale. A week earlier, Li Auto Inc. sold $1.36 billion of new stock, while industry leader Tesla Inc. is raising as much as $5 billion in its third stock offering this year.

Electric-car demand is increasing in China, benefiting Tesla as well as its local contenders such as Nio and Xpeng that focus on their domestic market. Sales of new energy vehicles, which includes electric cars, more than doubled last month to 169,000 units, according to China Passenger Car Association.

Nio’s share sale adds to what is already a record year for Chinese capital-raising on U.S. exchanges, even as relations between the world’s two biggest economies are at a low ebb. U.S. equity capital markets are having a blistering end to the year, with billions of dollars of stock being sold through initial public offerings and follow-ons.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sales recovery powers forward
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Sales recovery powers forward
Sales recovery powers forward
China to sell 80M internal combustion engines annually over next 5 years
China to sell 80M internal combustion engines annually over next 5 years
New-vehicle sales advance 11% in Nov., CAAM estimates
New-vehicle sales advance 11% in Nov., CAAM estimates
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive