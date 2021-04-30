Nio cuts losses but warns of hit from chip shortfall

Nio Inc. reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning the global chip shortage will keep a lid on deliveries.

The Shanghai EV startup posted a net lost of 451 million yuan ($68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the last quarter of 2020. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan.

Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from a year earlier when China was plunged into lockdowns during the first outbreak of the coronavirus. It forecast deliveries of between 21,000 to 22,000 vehicles this quarter. Like the rest of the auto industry, Nio has been hit by the global chip shortage. The company suspended vehicle production for five days at the end of March.

“The overall demand for our products continues to be quite strong, but the supply chain is still facing significant challenges due to the semiconductor shortage,” Chief Executive Officer William Li said in the statement.

A slew of automakers, including Honda Motor Co., BMW Group and Ford Motor Co. this week flagged production cuts and lost revenue from the debilitating chip drought.

“The global chip shortage that has disrupted automakers’ operations in China since late 2020 will get worse before it gets better,” S&P Global Ratings said in a report Thursday, adding it “may slow but not derail the recovery of the Chinese auto sector.”

Nio shares dropped 1 percent to $38.59 in after-market trading Thursday in New York. Before the earnings release, the stock closed down 5.3 percent to $38.99.

Investors dumped electric-vehicle stocks after automakers across the globe warned about the severe impact from the chip shortage. Thursday’s sell-off extended Nio’s decline to 20 percent so far this year, after the stock surged more than 1,100 percent last year when Tesla Inc.’s blistering rally prompted investors to pile into the EV industry.

With its more expensive cars and clubby showrooms, Nio is seen as the closest competitor to Tesla in China. Its SUV range starts from 358,000 yuan, more expensive than Tesla’s most popular basic Model 3 sedans, which start from 249,900 yuan. Nio unveiled its first all-electric sedan, the ET7, in January, a car that will pit it more squarely against Elon Musk’s EV pioneer.

Another point of difference between Nio and Tesla is that Nio has embraced the so-called “battery-as-a-service” model, whereby consumers are able to buy the car shell while leasing the battery and upgrading it as technology changes and improves. This makes the upfront cost of buying an EV cheaper.

Still, Nio has a way to go to catch Tesla, even as the U.S. EV maker reels from a series of public relations missteps. In March, 34,635 China-built Teslas were registered in the country, according to data from state-backed China Automotive Information Net. That’s more than Nio expects to deliver this quarter.

Nio and fellow New York-listed EV startups Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc. are leading the charge to stake a claim in China’s burgeoning EV market, which is already the world’s largest. Still, they face growing competition from established automakers like BMW and Volkswagen AG which are committing tens of billions of dollars to an electric future, domestic rivals such as Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., and now even tech giants including Baidu Inc. and Xiaomi Corp., who are planning to muscle in on the EV market.

To keep pace, Nio is planning a second factory in the Xinqiao Industrial Park in Hefei. “To ensure sufficient production capacity for our upcoming products, together with our partners, we have kicked off the planning and building of a new plant,” Li said.

It’s gross margin rose to 19.5 percent in the first quarter, from 17.2 percent in the fourth quarter, mostly driven by the take up of Nio Pilot -- its advanced driving assistance package -- and 100kWH battery pack.