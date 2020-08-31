NIO boosts size of share sale by 20% amid EV stock frenzy

Bloomberg
A Nio ES8 electric utility vehicle is displayed at its store in Beijing.
REUTERS

China’s NIO Inc. boosted the size of its capital raising by almost 20 percent as investors rush stock sales by EV makers.

The U.S.-listed, Shanghai-based firm sold 88.5 million American depositary receipts at $17 apiece, according to an emailed statement Monday. It initially planned to sell only 75 million shares.

The some $1.5 billion raised in NIO’s latest offer will be partly used to increase the company’s interest in NIO China. Funds will also be spent on R&D into autonomous driving technologies as well as other general corporate purposes.

Investors are showing an increased interest in clean-energy car companies. Stock in Tesla Inc. has surged this year, making founder Elon Musk a centibillionaire with a net worth of $104 billion. Li Auto Inc., another Chinese EV maker, raised $1.1 billion in late July while XPeng Inc. had a stellar debut last week.

NIO’s once-shaky financial position is looking stronger. Earlier this year, it got a $1 billion investment from the city of Hefei in eastern China, where it operates a factory. The firm also reported a positive gross margin for the first time in the second quarter.

Great Wall's first-half profit slides on pandemic woes
