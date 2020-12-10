New-vehicle sales advance 11% in Nov., CAAM estimates

New-vehicle sales in China kept growing at a double-digit pace for the third straight month in November, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers estimates.

Automakers in China delivered some 2.73 million vehicles last month, up 11 percent from a year earlier, the industry trade group said this week, using a preliminary tally.

Sales of new light vehicles including sedans, crossovers, SUVs, multi-purpose vehicles and minibuses rose 9.3 percent. Demand for new commercial vehicles including trucks and buses advanced 14 percent, the group estimates.

In the first 11 months, industrywide new-vehicle sales dipped 3 percent to some 22.4 million, according to CAAM’s estimates, with light-vehicle demand dropping 7.8 percent and commercial vehicle deliveries jumping 20 percent.

The industry group didn’t disclose separate volumes for commercial vehicles or light vehicles for November or the first 11 months. It is expected to release those numbers in the next few days.

After plunging 43 percent in the first quarter amid the new coronavirus outbreak, China’s new-vehicle market has continued to rebound since April.