Musk takes China’s U.S. ambassador for a spin in new Tesla

Dressed in a black suit and tie, Tesla Inc . Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk took China’s Ambassador to the U.S. for a drive in a Model S Plaid, an experience the passenger described as a “smooth ride.”

The diplomat, Qin Gang, shared photographs from the car on Twitter. He also posted a shot from a meeting with Musk, in which they discussed everything from cars to “stars in the sky” and “the meaning of life.”

A China-based Tesla representative confirmed the drive took place in Fremont, Calif. She declined to give further details.