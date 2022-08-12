Mazda, stung by China's COVID lockdowns, seeks parts elsewhere

Mazda was unable to receive keys components built in Shanghai during the city's spring lockdown, partly resulting in a fiscal first-quarter operating loss of $144.4 million.

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

The production line at Mazda's Ujina plant in Fuchu Town, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, on June 15, 2022. The Japanese automaker, stung by COVID lockdown measures this year, wants to stockpile and source more parts outside of China.

TOKYO -- Mazda Motor Corp. said on Friday it would ask its parts suppliers to increase stockpiles in Japan and produce components outside China after COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai destabilized supply lines and hampered production.

The request from the Hiroshima-based automaker underscores the vulnerability of sprawling supply chains that have been tested by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, casting uncertainty over businesses.

The Japanese automaker reported on Tuesday an operating loss of 19.5 billion yen ($144.4 million) for the first quarter of its financial year, due to disruptions resulting from stringent COVID-19 counter-measures in China.

Mazda said it brought chips and crucial auto parts to China to be assembled, but was unable to receive those components from Shanghai during the city's lockdown.

Even if Mazda's direct suppliers were Japanese and European companies, they still had parts coming through China, said Takeshi Mukai, the automaker's senior managing executive officer.
 

"In our case, we were the first to be affected by the lockdown, as we had been promoting the procurement of parts via China for a while," Mukai said. "Given the current (zero-COVID) policy, the key point is to keep (parts) in our hands."

Mazda will seek to include higher domestic inventories and diversification of production outside China when forming contracts with suppliers for designing new models in the long term, he said.

The automaker will also seek to simplify its procurement structure as a way to reduce the frequency of distribution between bases, he said.

"As we continue to do business globally, we must manage the current changes based on the recognition that we are no longer in the era of globalisation as we were in the past," said Mazda senior managing executive officer Masahiro Moro.

