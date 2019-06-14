Land Rover to expand global markets of new Defender to China

Land Rover will sell the new Defender in China, expanding the global markets for the new generation of its iconic off-roader.

The addition of the Defender to Jaguar Land Rover’s Chinese lineup will help the automaker boost sales in a market where it has seen volume plummet in the last few months.

In a recent presentation to investors, Jaguar Land Rover said the Defender would include “China-specific features.”

The Defender is expected to debut at the Frankfurt auto show in September and go on sale early next year.

The SUV will also be sold in the U.S. in addition to China and its European home market.

Land Rover described the new Defender as “tough, capable, and unstoppable.”

The Defender be launched with conventional and mild-hybrid versions of JLR’s Ingenium range of engines. A plug-in hybrid model will join the range after its launch, JLR has said.

JLR said in April that the Defender would be built along alongside the Land Rover Discovery large SUV at the company’s new plant in Nitra, Slovakia.