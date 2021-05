SEOUL/BEIJING -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. is in talks with the Chinese government to sell one of its factories in Beijing, news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Yonhap said Hyundai Motor is promoting the sale of the plant, the first one it had built in Beijing, to the Shunyi district government in China's capital city.

Beijing Hyundai, the joint venture between Hyundai Motor and China's BAIC Motor Corp., has three manufacturing plants in Beijing.