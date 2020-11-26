Huawei warns managers against push to build connected vehicles

Huawei Technologies, a major global supplier of communications equipment and smart phones, admonished managers this week who are pressing the company to build connected vehicles rather than only supply technology.

The warning was included in a notice, signed off by Huawei’s founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, and posted in a section of the company’s website created for managers and employees.

Huawei reaffirmed its core business and position as a supplier of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices.

“Despite the constant changes in the external environment in the past two years, we must be clear that building ICT infrastructure is the historical mission of Huawei,” the notice said.