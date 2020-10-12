GM's Q3 sales rise 12% on Buick, Cadillac strength

BEIJING -- General Motors on Monday said continued market recovery from the COVID-19 crisis helped its China vehicle sales jump 12 percent in the July-September period , marking the automaker's first Chinese quarterly sales growth in two years.

The second-biggest foreign automaker in China by units -- after Volkswagen Group -- said it delivered 771,400 vehicles in China in the third quarter. That followed a 5 percent fall in the second quarter, when parts of China were still emerging from virus-busting lockdown measures.

GM has a Shanghai-based joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp. making Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles. It has another venture, SGMW, with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, producing no-frills minivans and which has started manufacturing higher-end cars.

Sales rose 26 percent under its mass-market Buick brand in the third quarter versus the same period a year ago, while those of premium brand Cadillac jumped 28 percent, GM said in a statement. Sales of its mass-market Chevrolet marque fell 20 percent.