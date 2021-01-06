GM's 2020 sales drop as pandemic hits market

BEIJING -- General Motors' vehicle sales in China fell 6.2 percent in 2020, as the automaker suffered a prolonged sales slowdown in the world's biggest auto market.

GM, China's second-biggest foreign automaker, delivered 2.9 million vehicles in the country last year, the company said Wednesday , for a third straight decline in annual sales.

But sales have been recovering in the second half of last year, up 12 percent between July and September and 14 percent in the final three months.

GM has a Shanghai-based joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp., in which the Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicle brands are made. It also has another Liuzhou-based venture, with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, in which they make no-frills minivans and have started to make higher-end cars.