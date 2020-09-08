GM venture's minicar was China's most-sold EV in August

YILEI SUN and BRENDA GOH
Reuters

BEIJING -- A micro electric vehicle by General Motors' local Chinese joint venture became the most-sold EV model in China in August, with 15,000 cars sold, followed by Tesla Inc's 11,800 Model 3 sedans, industry data showed.

The model, the Hongguang MINI EV, is a two-door micro electric vehicle launched by the joint venture between GM, SAIC Motor Corp. and another partner, SGMW, in July.

The starting price for the Hongguang MINI EV is 28,800 yuan ($4,200), less than 10 percent of the 291,800 yuan starting price for Tesla's China-made Model 3 vehicles before they get government subsidies.

GM's new China boss Julian Blissett told Reuters in August that it would renew its focus on luxury Cadillacs, roll out bigger but greener utility vehicles and target entry-level buyers with low-cost micro electric vehicles.

Tesla sold 11,000 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in July, according to the China Passenger Car Association. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla's official deliveries. Tesla and GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

