GM keeps up Shanghai output with workers sleeping on factory floor, report says

SHANGHAI -- General Motors' joint venture in Shanghai has maintained production amid the city's lockdown by asking workers to sleep on factory floors and getting passes for trucks to continue deliveries, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Such measures are a "closed-loop" management process, which China's financial hub has asked companies to adopt to stay open during a two-stage lockdown to battle its COVID-19 outbreak.
Workers sleep, live and work in isolation from the rest of the world to prevent virus transmission. A similar system was used at the Winter Olympics in Beijing to seal event personnel off from the public.