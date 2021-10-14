GM deliveries slip 19% in Q3

General Motors’ deliveries in China dropped 19 percent to 623,000 in the third quarter, marking the automaker’s first sales decline in the key market this year.

GM China, the Detroit automaker’s China unit, in a statement blamed the slump on extended global semiconductor supply disruptions.

Third-quarter deliveries at Buick and Chevrolet plummeted 34 percent and 36 percent to roughly 166,000 and 49,000, respectively.

Cadillac sales fell 9.2 percent to a little more than 59,000.

Baojun deliveries tumbled 60 percent to around 40,000.

Behind strong volume generated by the Hongguan Mini EV, a four-door full-electric sedan, Wuling was the only brand that posted growth during the latest period.

With the micro EV setting record quarterly sales of 99,000, Wuling deliveries rose 14 percent to top 309,000.

GM’s China sales rose 5.2 percent in the second quarter after rebounding 69 percent in the first quarter from the coronavirus-battered year-earlier period.

In the first three quarters, the automaker’s deliveries increased 11 percent to more than 2.15 million.

GM, the second-biggest global automaker in China behind Volkswagen Group, operates two joint ventures with local partner SAIC Motor Corp.

SAIC-GM builds and distributes Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac cars and light trucks, while SAIC-GM-Wuling produces and markets Wuling-brand minibuses, compact pickups and micro electric cars and Baojun-badged entry-level cars.