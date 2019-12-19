Germany monitoring Chinese shareholdings in Daimler

BERLIN -- Germany is closely monitoring developments at Daimler after a second Chinese company moved to take a big stake in the company, an economy ministry official said on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Daimler's main Chinese joint venture partner BAIC planned to double its stake to around 10 percent, overtaking rival Chinese automaker Geely, which owns 9.69 percent of the German company.

The ministry said that while the companies' combined 20 percent holding would not amount to a blocking minority, it could have a major impact at shareholder meetings, depending on how others voted.

"So the Economy Ministry is naturally monitoring the situation closely," the official said.

The comments come amid heightened concern in Germany at the economic and security implications of increasingly fierce competition from Chinese manufacturers, especially in areas of traditional German strength such as the auto industry.

Berlin is also facing pressure from the United States to exclude Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei from bidding on contracts to build next-generation mobile networks.

Washington argues the state-owned manufacturer poses an unacceptable risk to information security, an allegation that Huawei strenuously denies.