Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500M in first external funding

BEIJING -- Zeekr, the premium electric vehicle brand from Geely, said it raised $500 million in its first external funding from investors including Intel, battery maker CATL and online entertainment firm Bilibili.

Zeekr said in a statement that investors would jointly hold a 5.6 percent stake in the company, valuing it at around $9 billion.

The company makes the Zeekr 001 model in the eastern city of Ningbo and is expected to start delivering the cars later this year. It aims to sell 650,000 vehicles a year by 2025.