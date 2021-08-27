Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500M in first external funding

Investors including Intel and battery maker CATL will jointly hold a 5.6 percent stake in the company, valuing it at around $9 billion.

Reuters
ZEEKR

Deliveries of the Zeekr 001 EV are expected to begin later this year.

BEIJING -- Zeekr, the premium electric vehicle brand from Geely, said it raised $500 million in its first external funding from investors including Intel, battery maker CATL and online entertainment firm Bilibili.

Zeekr said in a statement that investors would jointly hold a 5.6 percent stake in the company, valuing it at around $9 billion.

The company makes the Zeekr 001 model in the eastern city of Ningbo and is expected to start delivering the cars later this year. It aims to sell 650,000 vehicles a year by 2025.

Related Article
Geely confirms new EV brand; says 2020 profit fell 32%

Investors also included Cathy Fortune Corporation, which invests in mining companies, and private-equity firm Boyu Capital that additionally signed long-term investment partnerships with Zeekr, the automaker said in the statement.

Zeekr is jointly owned by Geely Automobile and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

The companies are expected to contribute expertise in intelligent connectivity, batteries, young consumer markets and raw materials, it said.

Car companies globally are working with more tech companies, battery makers and mining firms to develop future products and secure supply of components amid a shift towards electric vehicles.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the owner of Volvo Cars and a 9.7 percent stake in Daimler, and Geely Automobile launched the Zeekr in March this year to compete with EV companies including Tesla and Nio.

They jointly invested 2 billion yuan ($308.4 million) into the brand earlier.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
EV startup Hozon taps Huawei to develop smart vehicles
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
The Hozon S will adopt Huawei's lidar technology and computing platform for intelligent driving.
EV startup Hozon taps Huawei to develop smart vehicles
Audi's booth at the Shanghai auto show in April 2021
Audi sees luxury market reaching 4.5M in 2030
China production
Slump in auto output drags into August
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-23-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive