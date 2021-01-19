Geely, Tencent team up on smart car technology

YILEI SUN and BRENDA GOH
Reuters

China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which owns Volvo Cars and holds 9.7 percent of Daimler, said Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Tencent Holdings to develop smart vehicle cockpit and autonomous driving.

In the latest such partnership in the fast-evolving sector, the companies will jointly develop smart car cockpits to have more mobile and mobility service applications, and explore testing of autonomous driving, Geely said in a statement.

The deal with Tencent, which has investments in EV makers including Tesla and Nio, is the third recent partnership by Hangzhou-based Geely with companies involved in the tech sector.

Geely said this month it would launch a smart electric-vehicle maker with Baidu Inc. and later that it would form a separate venture with Foxconn to provide contract manufacturing for automakers.

