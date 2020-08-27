Fuyao Glass’s U.S. unit incurs loss amid pandemic

Fuyao
Bloomberg

Fuyao operates a plant near Dayton, Ohio.

Chinese auto glass supplier Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. said its U.S. subsidiary posted a net loss of 92.1 million yuan ($13.4 million) in the first half of this year, as opposed to a net profit of 147.6 million yuan a year earlier.

In its mid-2020 financial report released this week, Fuyao Glass, a Shanghai-listed company, blamed the loss of its U.S. subsidiary on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other suppliers in the U.S. posted major losses for the second quarter, particularly in April and May when most U.S. auto production was halted. 

Affected by the pandemic, operating revenue of the subsidiary, Fuyao Glass America, tumbled 30 percent from a year earlier to 1.3 billion yuan in the first six months, according to the report.

Fuyao Glass America has plants in Ohio and Michigan that produce glass for vehicles. It also has a factory in Illinois that makes float glass for other industries.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Didi launches ride-hailing service in Russia
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Didi launches ride-hailing service in Russia
Didi launches ride-hailing service in Russia
Vehicle sales drop 4.2% in first 20 days of August
Vehicle sales drop 4.2% in first 20 days of August
SAIC posts 39% drop in first-half profit
SAIC posts 39% drop in first-half profit
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-24-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters