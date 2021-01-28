Ford to launch locally built Mustang Mach-E late this year

Ford Motor Co. said Thursday it will build the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover at a joint venture with Changan Motor Co., with sales in China beginning late this year.

Ford began building the Mustang Mach-E in Mexico last year, with a first-year production limit of 50,000 units.

A Ford spokeswoman declined to offer any volume projections for output in China, where EV sales growth is outpacing the overall market, in part because of government incentives.

Behind a rebound that began in July, sales of new electrified vehicles, spurred by new entries from Tesla, Nio, Xpeng and others, totaled 1.37 million in 2020, an increase of 11 percent from 2019. China's overall light-vehicle market contracted for the third straight year in 2020.

The China-built Mustang Mach-E will have an estimated range of more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) on one charge, Ford said.

The crossover will be fitted with Ford’s latest advanced driver-assist technology and intelligent infotainment system, with enhanced Level 2 automation.

The Mach-E will also feature Ford’s cellular vehicle-to-everything technology to help drivers anticipate potential driving hazards and improve traffic safety and efficiency.

The China-built Mustang Mach-E will be 4,739 mm long, 1,881 mm wide and 1,623 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,984 mm.

Ford also plans to produce a performance-oriented Mustang Mach-E GT in China.

The GT features a front and rear dual-motor layout that enables it to accelerate to 100 km per hour within three seconds, Ford said.

Ford markets one electrified vehicle in China – the battery version of the gasoline Territory crossover. The electric crossover is built at Ford’s joint venture with Jiangling Motors Corp. and sold under the Ford brand.