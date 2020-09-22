EV startup WM Motor raises $1.5 billion

YILEI SUN and BRENDA GOH
Reuters

BEIJING -- Baidu-backed Chinese electric vehicle EV startup WM Motor said Tuesday it has raised 10 billion yuan ($1.47 billion) in its latest funding round.

Shares of EV makers, including Tesla Inc. and Nio Inc., have surged in recent months and automakers are looking to the markets for funds.

Shanghai-based WM's local rivals Li Auto Inc. and Xpeng Inc. are listed in New York.

Investors in WM's latest funding round include Shanghai's state-owned asset regulator's investment firms and SAIC Motor. WM did not disclose its valuation after the funding.

The funding will help WM further develop intelligent vehicle technologies and expand sales channels. The company is eyeing a STAR board listing and has started preparing for it, people familiar with the matter said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
China ride-hailing giant Didi to partner with BYD for EVs, reports say
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
China ride-hailing giant Didi to partner with BYD for EVs, reports say
China ride-hailing giant Didi to partner with BYD for EVs, reports say
Automakers feed China's hunger for crossovers
Automakers feed China's hunger for crossovers
China is lagging in EV parts competitiveness, think tank warns
China is lagging in EV parts competitiveness, think tank warns
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-21-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters