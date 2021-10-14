EV startup Electric Last Mile signs battery deal with CATL

DETROIT -- U.S. commercial electric vehicle maker Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. on Thursday said it has signed a battery supply deal with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.

Financial terms of the deal, which runs through 2025, were not disclosed. CATL's batteries power the Class 1 small delivery vehicle that ELMS began building last month at its plant in Mishawaka, Ind.

The companies are also exploring a setup where CATL would have a U.S. plant that would make battery cells and ship them to the ELMS plant in Indiana for assembly into battery packs, an ELMS spokesman said.