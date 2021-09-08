Dongfeng sells 1.15% of Stellantis for $710M as part of merger deals

The sale is part of agreements signed by shareholders on the deal between Fiat Chrysler and PSA

Reuters

PARIS/MILAN -- Dongfeng Motor sold shares equivalent to a 1.15 percent stake in automaker Stellantis for about 600 million euros ($710 million).

Dongfeng said it had completed the sale of 36.1 million Stellantis shares through an accelerated bookbuilding process (ABB) at a price of 16.65 euros each.

The sale is part of agreements signed by shareholders upon the merger deal between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, which created Stellantis at the beginning of this year.

As part of the agreements, Dongfeng, a former PSA investor, was required to sell around 36 million shares in Stellantis to third parties by the end of 2022.

No details were provided about who bought shares in the ABB.

Stellantis stake

After the transaction, the Chinese company retains a 4.5 percent stake in Stellantis and has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period on it.

The other large Stellantis shareholders are Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, France's Peugeot family and the French state.

