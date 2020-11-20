Daimler, Geely mull China as production hub for hybrid powertrains

FRANKFURT -- Daimler and Geely on Friday said China could emerge as a manufacturing and export hub for hybrid powertrains jointly developed for Volvo and Mercedes-Benz cars.

Earlier this week, the German automaker said it will cooperate with China's Geely to build next-generation combustion engines for use in hybrid vehicles.

Geely owns a 9.69 percent stake in Daimler.

The engines will be produced in China as well as in Europe, and Geely and Daimler will cooperate in engineering, sourcing and production, Daimler said in a statement.

"The export of the engine from China is considered to be an option," the statement said.



Mercedes-Benz aims for more than half of its passenger car sales to be comprised of plug-in hybrids or full-electric vehicles by 2030.

An Conghui, president of Geely Holding Group and president and CEO of Geely Auto Group said: "This project reflects the need for economies of scale and targeted research and development investment in clean and highly efficient powertrains and hybrid drive systems and their applications."