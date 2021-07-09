Chip shortage pushes China light vehicle sales down 12.4% in June

BEIJING -- Auto sales in China fell 12.4 percent in June from the corresponding month a year earlier, industry data showed on Friday, as a global shortage of semiconductors hit production in the world's biggest market.

Automakers around the world have had to adjust assembly lines due to the microchip shortage, caused by manufacturing delays that some semiconductor makers blame on a faster-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

China's overall sales stood at 2.02 million vehicles in June, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The country sold 12.89 million vehicles between January and June, up 25.6 percent from year-ago levels.

Chen Shihua, a senior official at CAAM, told an online press briefing that the global auto-chip supply shortage hit China's production hard last month, but given an overall economic recovery, CAAM is still moderately positive about domestic auto market.

Sales of electric vehicles -- including battery-powered EVs, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids, and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles -- maintained their strong momentum, jumping 139.3 percent, with 256,000 units sold last month.

EV makers such as Nio Inc., Xpeng Inc., and BYD are expanding manufacturing capacity in China, encouraged by the government's promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution.

China's annual EV sales are expected to grow more than 40 percent in the next five years, CAAM said last month.

EV maker Tesla Inc. sold 33,155 China-manufactured electric cars in June.